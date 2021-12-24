Joe Biden joins wife Jill in Christmas Eve visit to children’s hospital

Joe Biden joins wife Jill in Christmas Eve visit to children’s hospital
First lady Jill Biden holds hands with a patient at the Children’s National Hospital as she arrives to read a story for Christmas (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 17:03
Alexandra Jaffe and Darlene Superville, Associated Press

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalised children who are not well enough to go home for the holidays.

It is longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmas, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise.

It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said.

The Bidens are set to help a group of children making lanterns as part of a winter craft project.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet patients at the hospital (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Jill Biden will also sit by the Christmas tree and read “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” to the kids.

A video of her reading will also be shown in patient rooms throughout the hospital.

Disney provided copies of the book for each patient so they can follow along with the first lady, the White House said.

Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The annual tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman, who served in the role from 1945-1953.

