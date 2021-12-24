Hoopla online as US teacher’s basketball long shot goes viral

A teacher who promised her students hot chocolate if she landed a half-court shot has been lauded a ‘superhero’
Hoopla online as US teacher’s basketball long shot goes viral

A teacher who promised her students hot chocolate if she landed a half-court shot has been lauded a ‘superhero’

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 14:15
Samantha Lock

A group of third-grade students were treated to an early Christmas surprise when their teacher made an impressive basketball shot from across the court and celebrated the win with hot chocolates.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms Fitz to her students, promised hot chocolates for all if she made the improbable shot in Washington DC earlier this week.

Celebratory scenes from the Holy Trinity School playground show a group of students eagerly watching on and then erupting into fits of joy the moment the ball effortlessly sails into the basket.

“In case you needed proof that teachers were superheroes,” the school wrote alongside the video in a social media post that has since gone viral. 

“Ms Fitz threw a Hail Mary and promised all the 3rd graders hot chocolate if she made the shot.” 

social=facebook]https://www.facebook.com/HTSgeorgetown/videos/275271547997068/[/social]

Photos later uploaded to the school’s Facebook page on Tuesday show the students enjoying the drinks inside a classroom of the Catholic elementary school.

The school has since provided an update after staff said they were “overwhelmed” by the response from the public.

“We are overwhelmed by the messages and comments we have received and feel blessed that Ms Fitz gave us permission to share this video, which has brought a smile to so many people all over the world,” an addendum reads on the school’s Instagram page.

 - The Guardian

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Germany German health minister: Omicron cases to rise sharply over Christmas
Hong Kong Hong Kong universities remove more Tiananmen Square memorials
Bangladesh Ferry Fire Ferry fire kills at least 39 and leaves 72 injured in Bangladesh
US President Joe Biden (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

US to lift Omicron-related travel restrictions on southern African countries

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 22
  • 36
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices