Talks on Iran nuclear deal to resume in Vienna on Monday

Talks on Iran nuclear deal to resume in Vienna on Monday
A camera directed on Palais Coburg, where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria (Michael Gruber/AP)
Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 14:53
Associated Press reporters

Negotiators from Iran and five world powers that are trying to revive a tattered 2015 nuclear deal will resume talks in Vienna next week, the European Union has said.

The talks were adjourned nearly a week ago after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. They are chaired by EU diplomat Enrique Mora.

Participants from Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and Iran will resume their efforts on Monday. They had been interrupted to allow Iran’s chief negotiator to return home for consultations.

The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signalled that he wants to re-join the deal.

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme in return for loosened economic sanctions.

Following the US decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear programme again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed by the agreement.

Iran has also restricted monitors from the UN’s atomic watchdog agency from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany said after the talks adjourned last week that negotiators in Vienna were “rapidly reaching the end of the road”. They have expressed frustration with Tehran’s new demands in recent weeks but pointed to “some technical progress” so far.

Russian delegate to the talks Mikhail Ulyanov acknowledged on Twitter that “usually it isn’t popular to engage in serious business” between Christmas and the new year.

But he said that “in this particular case this is an indication that all negotiators don’t want to (waste) time, and aim at speediest restoration” of the nuclear deal.

More in this section

Biden Separated Families US has reunited 100 children taken from parents under Trump
Russia Putin Putin urges West to act quickly and agree to security guarantees over Nato
Virus Outbreak Germany Germany expecting surge of Omicron cases around New Year
nuclearPlace: International
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend (Brent N. Clarke/ Invision/AP)

Actor who played the brother in Home Alone arrested in Oklahoma

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 22
  • 36
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices