Police hold five suspects after US congresswoman was carjacked

US congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon who was carjacked in Philadelphia (AP)
Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 12:19
Associated Press reporters

Five suspects are in custody after being found in a vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from US congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon.

Delaware State Police said that Mrs Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was found in Newark, approximately 45 miles from Philadelphia.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

Mrs Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting shortly before 3pm on Wednesday when two armed men demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over and one drove off in her car while the other followed in a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle.

Mrs Scanlon was physically unharmed, said her communications director, Lauren Cox. Police said several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle.

“I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, vowing that police would provide any support needed.

Her office said Mrs Scanlon expressed gratitude to city police for their quick response and to her local police department for working with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety”.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime” against the congresswoman, whom he described as his friend and colleague.

“My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” he said in a Twitter post.

