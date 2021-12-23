China increases efforts to control Covid outbreaks ahead of Winter Olympics

China increases efforts to control Covid outbreaks ahead of Winter Olympics
A health worker carries out a Covid test in Xi’an (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)
Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 07:40
Associated Press reporters

China is redoubling efforts to control new virus outbreaks with a lockdown of the 13 million residents of the northern city of Xi’an following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The measure comes just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, roughly 621 miles to the west.

There was no word on whether the virus was the newly surging omicron variant or the far more common delta.

China has recorded just seven omicron cases: four in the southern manufacturing centre of Guangzhou, two in the southern city of Changsha and one in the northern port of Tianjin.

Residents line up for Covid tests in the city of Xi’an in China (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)

China has also been dealing with a substantial outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.

Authorities have adopted strict pandemic control measures under their policy of seeking to drive new transmissions to zero, leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing.

While the policy has not been entirely successful, leading to massive disruptions in travel and trade, Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus.

The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

Xi’an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week.

Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major centre of industry.

“We are not receiving any new guests and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel,” said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xi’an, who only gave her surname, Li.

There will be an impact on our business and we have no idea how long it will last

“Including the guests, we are required to take a test once every two days,” Li said. “There will be an impact on our business and we have no idea how long it will last.”

The owner of a local bookshop said he had closed 10 days before “fearing the worsening of the epidemic situation”.

“I am now staying at home watching television,” said the owner, who gave only his surname, Xiao.

Movement outside his premises required permission from the local neighbourhood committee, he said.

“I think the situation will get better eventually, and I don’t worry at all because we have the government behind us,” Xiao said.

One person from each household will be allowed out every two days to buy household necessities, a government order said. It took effect at midnight Wednesday, with no word on when it might be lifted.

China has reported 4,636 deaths among a total of 100,644 cases of Covid-19.

More in this section

Mideast Arms Seizure US Navy seizes consignment of assault rifles and ammunition bound for Yemen
Hong Kong Tiananmen Monument Tiananmen Square memorial sculpture removed from Hong Kong university
Mauritius travel feature Europe, UK and US to get more Covid vaccine in six weeks than Africa has all year
CoronavirusChinaPlace: International
People queue to be tested for Covid at a centre in Seoul (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korea sets record for Covid deaths amid soaring infections

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 22
  • 36
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices