Danish shipping giant Maersk acquires Hong Kong-based firm in £2.7bn deal

The world’s biggest shipping company, AP Moeller-Maersk of Denmark, has acquired Hong Kong-based LF Logistics in a deal worth 3.6 billion US dollars (£2.7 billion) — one of the Danish group’s biggest acquisitions ever.

“It will allow us to go deep into Asia, which is the fastest-growing market,” Vincent Clerc, Maersk’s chief executive of ocean and logistics, told The Associated Press. “With this move, we will boost our warehousing and distribution offering.”