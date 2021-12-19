Man beaten to death ‘after attempting sacrilegious act in Indian temple’

Police told New Delhi Television that the man was killed after the incident and they were checking CCTV footage to glean more information
Man beaten to death ‘after attempting sacrilegious act in Indian temple’
Policemen stand guard outside the office of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the organisation responsible for the management of Sikh temples (Prabhjot Gill/AP/PA)
Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 08:29
Associated Press Reporter

A man was beaten to death in the northern Indian city of Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act inside the historic Golden Temple, one of Sikhs’ most revered shrines.

The incident occurred during the daily evening prayer on Saturday, media reported, after the man jumped over a railing inside the inner sanctum and attempted to grab a sword that was kept near the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.

TV footage showed people inside the temple rushing to stop him.

Police told New Delhi Television that the man was killed after the incident and they were checking CCTV footage to glean more information.

“The man, about 20 to 25 years of age, had a yellow cloth tied on his head and jumped the fence … the people inside held him and escorted him out to the corridor where there was a violent altercation and he died,” Parminder Singh Bandal, deputy commissioner of Amritsar police, told the channel.

The chief minister of Punjab state, where Amritsar is located, strongly condemned the incident, calling it the most “unfortunate and heinous act to attempt sacrilege,” his office tweeted late on Saturday.

More in this section

Carrie Lam Hong Kong holds first vote since number of directly-elected lawmakers cut
Police identify prime suspect in Japan clinic fire which killed 24 people Police identify prime suspect in Japan clinic fire which killed 24 people
Piers Corbyn court case UK Police assessing video of Jeremy Corbyn's brother 'encouraging public to burn MPs’ offices'
TemplePlace: International
Man beaten to death ‘after attempting sacrilegious act in Indian temple’

At least 112 killed after Typhoon Rai hits Philippines

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 18, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 12
  • 13
  • 25
  • 26
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices