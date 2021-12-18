SpaceX rocket launches dozens of internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX rocket launches dozens of internet satellites into orbit
The night sky (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 18:46
Associated Press Reporter

A SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early on Saturday.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41am and passed over the Pacific.

The Falcon’s first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX droneship in the ocean.

It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage.

The second stage continued into orbit and deployment of the satellites was confirmed, said launch commentator Youmei Zhou at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Saturday’s mission was the 34th launch for Starlink, a constellation of nearly 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX also was scheduled to launch a Turkish communications satellite from Florida on Saturday.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Dec 18, 2021 Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in London
Biden Joe Biden marks 49th anniversary of car crash that killed wife and daughter
Pakistan Blast Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistani city
SpaceXDigitalPlace: International
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, sits at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case argue over jury instructions

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices