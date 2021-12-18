Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in London

Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in London
Anti-vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, London (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 17:24
Luke O'Reilly, PA

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square in London.

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

Later at around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.

A few officers suffered ‘minor injuries’, the Metropolitan Police said (Ian West/PA)

They began “directing abuse” at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, ending the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are said to be “closely monitoring” the demonstration.

The Police added that no arrests have been made.

More in this section

Biden Joe Biden marks 49th anniversary of car crash that killed wife and daughter
Pakistan Blast Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistani city
Pope targets old Latin Mass with new limits on sacraments Pope targets old Latin Mass with new limits on sacraments
CoronavirusProtestPlace: UK
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case argue over jury instructions

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices