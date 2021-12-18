British Defence Secretary warns UK and its allies unlikely to send troops if Russia invades Ukraine

Mr Wallace and Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov issued a joint statement on November 16 which said they were “concerned” by Russia’s military build-up
British Defence Secretary warns UK and its allies unlikely to send troops if Russia invades Ukraine

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Picture: Ian West/PA

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 08:18
Benjamin Cooper, PA

It is “highly unlikely” Britain or its allies will send troops to defend Ukraine if it is invaded by neighbouring Russia, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

US intelligence claims Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near the border of Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

Mr Wallace and Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov issued a joint statement on November 16 which said they were “concerned” by Russia’s military build-up.

We can all help with capacity building but to some extent Ukraine is not in Nato and that is why we are doing the best diplomatically to say to Putin don't do this

“The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its long-standing determination to support them,” the statement added.

But in an interview with the Spectator Mr Wallace said Ukraine “is not a member of Nato so it is highly unlikely that anyone is going to send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia”.

“We shouldn’t kid people we would. The Ukrainians are aware of that,” he added, in comments carried by The Times ahead of the interview’s publication.

Asked if that meant Ukraine was on its own, Mr Wallace said: “We can all help with capacity building but to some extent Ukraine is not in Nato and that is why we are doing the best diplomatically to say to Putin don’t do this.”

Boris Johnson spoke with Vladimir Putin by telephone on Monday (Frank Augstein/PA)

It comes days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian leader Vladimir Putin there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Mr Johnson spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.

The Kremlin has denied preparing an invasion and has accused the government in Kiev of stoking tensions in the region by deploying new weapons.

The two countries have been at odds since 2014 when Russian forces annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Read More

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

More in this section

Japan Fire Police search house of man linked to fire that killed 24 in Osaka building
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial Ghislaine Maxwell tells judge she will not give evidence in her defence
New Royal Mail Stamps Rare Superman comic book fetches stellar price at auction
UkrainePlace: UK
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers pull a rubber boat as they assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Loboc, Bohol, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

19 dead after typhoon brings widespread destruction in Philippines

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices