Public health officials in US voice concerns on rising number of Covid cases

Public health officials in the US have voiced deepening concerns about the rising number of Covid-19 infections, warning that hospitals - still fighting the effects of the Delta variant - could find themselves stretched beyond their limits if the two variants combine to create a fresh wave.

Maine set a record for the number of hospitalised Covid patients on Wednesday, a day after Michigan hit a new high.

New Jersey recorded its highest number of cases on Thursday since mid-January, at the peak of last winter's surge.

Over the past month, new cases have risen nearly 40% to a seven-day average of 121,000 new infections per day, according to a Reuters tally.

That represents more than half of the level at this point in 2020, days after the first coronavirus vaccine was approved for emergency use.

Deaths have risen 18% since mid-November to an average of 1,300 lives lost a day. Covid hospitalisations have risen about 45% over the last month.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said on Thursday that the Omicron variant would soon dominate infections.

"We've seen that in South Africa, we're seeing it in the UK, and I'm absolutely certain that's what we're going to be seeing here relatively soon," said Dr Fauci, who will meet with US President Joe Biden Thursday afternoon to discuss the government's response.

In New York City, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 doubled in three days, according to Dr Jay Varma, a senior public health adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Um, we've never seen this before in #NYC," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the only explanation is Omicron's ability to evade both natural and vaccine-induced immunity.

The surge has prompted worried Americans to reconsider holiday travel plans for the second consecutive year.

The United States leads the world in daily infections, accounting for one in every five cases reported globally. The country has seen more than 800,000 deaths and 50 million infections since the pandemic began.

At least 36 states have reported confirmed Omicron cases, CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) officials said on Wednesday.