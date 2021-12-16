Two teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed in UK

Ramarni Crosby 16, died at the scene of where he was attacked in Gloucester on Wednesday evening (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 17:46
Rod Minchin, PA

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, police in the UK have said.

The youths, aged 16 and 17, have been detained in connection with the death of Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester.

The teenager, known as Marni to family and friends, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday evening in Stratton Road.

Gloucestershire Police said he died at the scene from his injuries.

Chief Inspector Rich Pegler said on Thursday: “I must stress we are still at an early stage of the investigation, which is being led by the major crime investigation team.

“Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a police station earlier today.

“However there are a number of local people still outstanding we would like to speak to.”

Mr Pegler said Ramarni was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire.

"The family of this young man has been informed and our thoughts go out to them at this devastating time," he said.

“They are now receiving support from our family liaison officers. Both ourselves, and Ramarni’s family, are asking any witnesses, or any parents who know of their child’s involvement, to come forward.

This was a horrific incident, which is even more tragic because of the young age of the victim.

“It has understandably sent shockwaves through the community and caused a huge outpouring of anger and grief. This once again shows the devastating impact that knife crime can have," he continued. 

“We know that the police have a significant role to play, alongside other agencies and our communities, to tackle the issue of violence on our streets."

Over the coming days, officers will be patrolling the area, he said.

“We would also urge anyone who has not already spoken to us, or anyone who has video footage of the incident, to contact us and not to post it on social media.

“Our thoughts are with Ramarni’s family and friends at this time.”

