Four children die as wind lifts bouncy castle into air at Australia school

Four children were killed and several more badly injured in Australia after strong winds lifted a jumping castle into the air during end-of-year school celebrations, causing them to fall 10 metres (33 feet), authorities said on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief.

Two boys and two girls in their final year of primary school died from the accident in Devonport, in the northwest of Tasmania state, about 10 a.m. (2300 GMT on Wednesday). Five more children were in hospital including one in a serious condition, authorities said.