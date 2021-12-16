Qantas forecasts £594 million loss in ‘worst’ half year

Qantas forecasts £594 million loss in ‘worst’ half year
Qantas said the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is affecting international bookings after Australia finally began to ease entry restrictions (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)
Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 04:26
Associated Press Reporter

Australia’s national carrier Qantas is forecasting a loss of more than 1.1 billion Australian dollars (£594 million) in July – December in what its chief executive called one of the worst periods of the entire pandemic.

In a notice to the Australian Stock Exchange on Thursday, Qantas said the emergence of the Omicron variant is affecting international bookings after Australia finally began to ease entry restrictions.

The airline had seen a “significant drop in booking momentum due to the news of the Omicron variant and the additional quarantine restrictions imposed”, chief executive Alan Joyce told the exchange.

This has been one of the worst halves of the entire pandemic

“The news of the Omicron variant had a clear impact on people’s confidence to book international trips in particular. But we haven’t seen large numbers of cancellations.”

Mr Joyce said Qantas has added new international and domestic routes based on customer demand, adding: “Domestic demand has started to pick up again and we’re expecting a strong performance over the Christmas period and continued strength into early next year as more restrictions ease.”

Mr Joyce said that, with many Australian states closing borders and the majority of Australians in lockdown: “This has been one of the worst halves of the entire pandemic.”

Still, Qantas has shown confidence in its recovery, placing an order for 134 new Airbus jets over the next 10 years, the largest aircraft order in Australian history.

More in this section

Ground-breaking feminist thinker bell hooks dies aged 69 Ground-breaking feminist thinker bell hooks dies aged 69
Coronavirus - Sun Dec 5, 2021 Canada advises against international travel amid Omicron threat
Belgium EU Eastern Partnership Summit EU leaders look to deepen relations with former Soviet republics
QantasDigitalPlace: International
Abdul Aziz is one of two Muslim worshippers who separately charged toward a gunman to try and stop his massacre (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Two awarded top bravery honour in New Zealand mosque attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices