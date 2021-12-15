German police probe ‘plot by anti-vaxxers to murder governor’

The probe was triggered by a report last week on ZDF television that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony’s state governor Michael Kretschmer and other members of the state government
German police probe ‘plot by anti-vaxxers to murder governor’

Police have said that comments by some members on their alleged possession of weapons and crossbows are part of the investigation. Picture: Christian Charisius/dpa via AP

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 08:08
Associated Press Reporter

Police in eastern Germany have carried out raids as part of an investigation into alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations.

Five properties in Dresden and one in the nearby town of Heidenau are being searched in an investigation of suspected preparations for a serious act of violence, police said.

The probe was triggered by a report last week on ZDF television that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony’s state governor Michael Kretschmer and other members of the state government.

People line up in front of the Semper Opera on Theaterplatz in Dresden to be vaccinated (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Dresden is the capital of Saxony, which has seen frequent protests against coronavirus policy and has Germany’s lowest vaccination rate.

According to the report, the group’s 103 members shared a rejection of vaccinations, the state and the current coronavirus policy.

It featured audio messages in which people urged opposing policy measures “with armed force if necessary”, directed against Mr Kretschmer and others.

Police have said that comments by some members on their alleged possession of weapons and crossbows are part of the investigation.

More in this section

Uber Eats snatches deal from Deliveroo Four-year-old boy in Sydney orders $1,139 worth of gelato delivered to his dad’s work
Capitol Breach Meadows Donald Trump’s son pleaded for Capitol violence to end, texts reveal
OJ Simpson 'a completely free man' as parole ends early OJ Simpson 'a completely free man' as parole ends early
CoronavirusGermanyPlace: International
Firefighters stand outside the World Trade Centre (Kin Cheung/AP)

Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices