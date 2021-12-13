Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast
Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)
Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 13:10
Associated Press Reporter

Rescue workers in Sicily have recovered four more bodies from the rubble of buildings that collapsed following a gas leak explosion, bringing the number of confirmed dead to seven, firefighters said.

Firefighters and civil protection agency volunteers used their bare hands to search for two more people believed to be buried inside the pile of collapsed concrete and metal, more than a day-and-a-half after the blast that authorities traced to a gas line.

The explosion in Ravanusa was felt miles away (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Two elderly women were rescued in the hours after the blast that hit the Sicilian town of Ravanusa on Saturday evening.

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Meanwhile, workers recovered the bodies of a heavily pregnant woman, her husband and his parents, who the young couple had been visiting.

Four buildings collapsed in the explosion that was felt miles away.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Dec 13, 2021 UK confirms first Omicron variant death
Hong Kong Hong Kong tycoon jailed over Tiananmen vigil
China Alibaba Sexual Assault Alibaba employee fired after disclosing sexual assault warns going public causes victims ‘hurt’
blastPlace: International
<p>Mr Johnson denied the claims on Monday and confirmed UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case’s investigation will include the quiz. File Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA</p>

‘I certainly broke no rules’ with Christmas quiz, Boris Johnson insists

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices