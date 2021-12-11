Five dead as storms and tornadoes hit US

Five people have died as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the Midwest of the United States and parts of the South.

Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, and one person died and several were injured when an apparent tornado hit an Arkansas nursing home.

Emergency crews in southern Illinois were searching for workers who may be trapped inside an Amazon warehouse, after its roof collapsed from storm damage.

#BREAKING



Several dozen emergency crews at the Amazon Warehouse on Gateway Commerce Center Drive.



About a third of the warehouse is torn down and damaged from either straight by line winds or tornado.



People Who have family members inside say people are trapped@KMOV pic.twitter.com/hszi8YQ339 — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) December 11, 2021

At least one death was also reported in Missouri.

A tornado hit the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.

“It looks like it’s pretty much destroyed,” Mr Day said.

At least 100 emergency vehicles descended on the Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois, where a wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it.

On Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble to determine if anyone was trapped inside.

In Missouri, workers at the weather service office had to take shelter as a tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring.

One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.

The storms in Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas were among several places in the Midwest that reported tornadoes spotted or on the ground.