Bah! Humbug! Bishop condemned for telling children there is no Santa

Bah! Humbug! Bishop condemned for telling children there is no Santa
(David Cheskin/PA)
Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 18:17
Associated Press reporters

A Roman Catholic diocese in Italy has apologised to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus does not exist.

In a Facebook post and subsequent comments on Friday, the diocese of Noto in Sicily insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano did not mean to dash the dreams of youngsters two weeks before Christmas.

The diocesan communications director, the Rev Alessandro Paolino, said Mr Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.

We certainly must not demolish the imagination of children, but draw good examples from it that are positive for life

Italian news reports quoted Mr Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa did not exist and that his red costume was created by Coca-Cola for publicity.

“First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that Monsignor Stagliano‘s intentions were quite different,” Mr Paolino wrote on the diocesan Facebook page.

“We certainly must not demolish the imagination of children, but draw good examples from it that are positive for life,” he continued.

“So Santa Claus is an effective image to convey the importance of giving, generosity, sharing. But when this image loses its meaning, you see Santa Claus aka consumerism, the desire to own, buy, buy and buy again, then you have to revalue it by giving it a new meaning.”

You are the demonstration that, when it comes to families, children and family education, you don’t understand a thing

While several parents in the diocese welcomed the bishop’s attempt to focus on the Catholic meaning of Christmas, others criticised Mr Stagliano for interfering with family traditions and celebrations, and crushing the spirits of children whose early years were disrupted by the pandemic.

“You are the demonstration that, when it comes to families, children and family education, you don’t understand a thing,” wrote one commenter, Mary Avola.

More in this section

Lee Cain resigns Boris Johnson would have known about Christmas bash, says former adviser Dominic Cummings
43 camels barred from Saudi Arabia  beauty pageant over botox and cosmetic enhancements 43 camels barred from Saudi Arabia  beauty pageant over botox and cosmetic enhancements
Julian Assange extradition Julian Assange extradition ruling labelled a ‘travesty of justice’
SantaPlace: International
An injured woman is helped by rescue personnel (STR via AP)

At least 54 people dead after truck carrying migrants crashes in Mexico

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

  • 3
  • 15
  • 19
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices