Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of daughter

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the British Prime Minister after a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed a baby daughter (Leon Neal/PA)

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 10:37
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the British Prime Minister after a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital earlier on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in July (Peter Byrne/PA)

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The birth of a sister to the couple’s son Wilfred came the morning after the British Prime Minister announced England is entering Plan B to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As well as facing Tory anger over the latest restrictions, Mr Johnson is battling the fallout of an allegedly rule-breaking Number 10 Christmas party last year which forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.

Tories admit party took place in HQ during Covid restrictions last December

JohnsonbabyPlace: UK
