UAE working week will change to Monday-Friday

UAE working week will change to Monday-Friday
Abu Dhabi and other places in the UAE will shift to a Monday-Friday working week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 09:15
Associated Press Reporter

The official working week in the United Arab Emirates is moving to Monday to Friday.

The change will bring the Islamic nation, which is home to major financial institutions, in line with western schedules.

The decision, which is to take effect next month, makes the Gulf Arab state, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, one of the few places in the Middle East to operate on western hours instead of on a Sunday to Thursday working week.

The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE's government efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing

Government employees would work a half-day on Friday, the traditional Muslim holy day, and then take Saturday and Sunday off, officials said.

Private industry and schools are likely to follow suit, as they did in 2006 when the week changed from Saturday to Wednesday — an Islamic working week followed in some Muslim countries, such as Iran and Afghanistan.

The Emirati government hailed the decision as making it “the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week” — a reference to Friday becoming only a half-day.

“The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE’s government efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing,” the statement added.

More in this section

Trump Legal Cases Donald Trump’s media venture eyed by financial regulators
Emmett Louis Till, Emmett Till US Justice Department closes Emmett Till investigation with no new charges
Obit Bob Dole Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honours senator
WorkDigitalPlace: International
The US will not send diplomats to the Games (Mark Schiefelbein/PA)

China accuses US of violating Olympic spirit through diplomatic boycott

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 4, 2021

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices