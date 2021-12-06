Skiing and snowboarding Santas take to the slopes for charity

Santas hit the slopes in Maine (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)
Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 13:45
Associated Press Reporter

Hundreds of skiing and snowboarding Santas have taken to the slopes at a US resort to raise money for charity.

More than 230 joined the event following a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They returned to kick off the ski season in full Christmas outfits, including white beards and red hats.

Santas hit the slopes in Maine (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain in Maine, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind.

At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat.

The event took place in the town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest.

There were no reindeer to help Santa get around (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Before dashing through the snow, the Santas had to donate a minimum of 20 US dollars, which helps support local education and recreation programmes.

The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.

A village is covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district (AP)

