Prosecutors bring Epstein's massage table into court at Ghislaine Maxwell trial 

Many of Epstein's encounters with teenagers began as massages before escalating, prosecutors say, calling the term massage a "ruse" to get girls to touch Epstein
Prosecutors bring Epstein's massage table into court at Ghislaine Maxwell trial 

A courtroom sketch of defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca conferring with Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 22:22
Luc Cohen (Reuters)

A green massage table seized from Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate was carried into a Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday, where British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for her role in the sex abuse of underage girls.

Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. 

Many of Epstein's encounters with teenagers began as massages before escalating, prosecutors say, calling the term massage a "ruse" to get girls to touch Epstein.

Jeffrey Parkinson, a retired police officer who assisted with the 2005 search as part of an investigation into Epstein's conduct, testified on the fifth day of the trial that he carried the massage table out of the property after the search.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey then directed a detective to bring the table into the Manhattan federal courtroom and display it for the jury. Parkinson told Comey he recognized it.

"It's from the second floor south bathroom where the shower was," Parkinson said.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. 

Her attorneys argue she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes since Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

The trial continues.

- Reuters

Read More

Epstein employment was ‘slavery’, former housekeeper tells court

More in this section

Rapid test ‘identifies antibody effectiveness against Covid variants’ Rapid test ‘identifies antibody effectiveness against Covid variants’
Ghislaine Maxwell court case Epstein employment was ‘slavery’, former housekeeper tells court
Biden Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin against Ukraine invasion
Place: USPerson: Jeffrey EpsteinPerson: Ghislaine Maxwell
(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Search on for parents charged over Michigan school shooting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 14
  • 33
  • 38
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices