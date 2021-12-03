Search on for parents charged over Michigan school shooting

Search on for parents charged over Michigan school shooting
(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 21:03
Corey Williams, Associated Press

Michigan authorities say they are searching for two parents charged with involuntary manslaughter over a high school shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism following the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Crumbley’s parents were charged on Friday. A prosecutor says they gave their son access to a gun and did not intervene despite problems at school that day.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says an attorney for the Crumbleys has not been able to reach them.

“The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy,” Mr Bouchard said in a written statement.

