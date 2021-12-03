Lamine Diack, ex-IAAF chief who was convicted of corruption, dies at 88

Lamine Diack, the long-time leader of world track and field who was convicted of extorting money from athletes and accused of taking bribes in an Olympic hosting vote, has died at the age of 88, his family said.

Awa Diack, niece of the former International Olympic Committee member, told the Associated Press: “My uncle Lamine Diack passed away Thursday to Friday night.”

Diack led track and field’s governing body — then known as the IAAF, now World Athletics — for 16 years, but his name has become a byword for corruption in Olympic circles since 2015, as allegations of wrongdoing emerged soon after his leadership of his sport ended.

Lord Coe with Lamine Diack (Martin Rickett/PA)

He died in his home country of Senegal, where he was allowed to return this year from France where he had been detained under house arrest for several years and then convicted of various corruption charges linked to abuses of his prominent positions in world sports.

A former politician in Senegal, Diack became head of the IAAF in 1999 and saw the sport flourish during his time in charge, in part because of the popularity of sprinter Usain Bolt.

Behind the scenes, Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack were involved in wrongdoing that tainted the integrity of their sport and the IOC’s bidding contests and votes to choose Olympic host cities.

They were linked to extorting cash from runners, to cover up doping cases before the 2012 London Olympics, and taking bribes from Brazilian officials to help ensure Rio de Janeiro was picked as the 2016 Olympics host.

The Olympic Stadium in Rio (Martin Rickett/PA)

An ongoing French investigation has linked Papa Massata Diack to financial wrongdoing connected to Tokyo’s winning bid to host the 2020 Olympics.

The IOC has scrapped traditional bid campaigns and contests that proved vulnerable to abuse, and members no longer vote from a range of candidates. Instead, a controlled in-house process picks a single preferred host for IOC members to rubber-stamp.

Diack was sentenced to four years in prison, two of them suspended, in September 2020 for covering up the payment of bribes by Russian athletes involved in doping cases and the financing by Moscow of political campaigns in Senegal.

In May, Diack returned home to Senegal from France, where he had been under house arrest, after a local football club paid a bond of about £450,000 to let him leave.

Diack was convicted on multiple charges of corruption during his tenure, some of it related to the Russian doping scandal. His son was sentenced in his absence to five years in prison.

The former IAAF president’s conviction marked a spectacular fall from grace for such an influential figure in the world of Olympic sports.

At the sentencing last week in Brazil of its one-time most senior Olympic official, Carlos Nuzman, the court was told bribes were paid so the Diack family could help secure several IOC votes for Rio in 2009.

At his own trial, Diack was also found guilty of being part of a scheme that squeezed 3.2 million euros (£2.7 million) in bribes out of Russian athletes suspected of doping.

The hush money allowed the athletes, who should have been suspended, to keep competing. Diack was also found guilty on breach of trust charges but acquitted of money laundering.