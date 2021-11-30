Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron

Omicron - which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a "very high" risk of infection surges
Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that it could take months to begin shipping a vaccine that does work against Omicron.

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 07:36
Marius Zaharia and Renju Jose

Drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday as the firm's chief warned that Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version.

"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to . . . are like 'this is not going to be good'," Mr Bancel said.

Mr Bancel added that the high number of mutations on the protein spike the virus uses to infect human cells meant it was likely the current crop of vaccines would need to be modified.

He had earlier said on CNBC that it could take months to begin shipping a vaccine that does work against Omicron.

Omicron - which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a "very high" risk of infection surges - has triggered global alarm, with border closures casting a shadow over a nascent economic recovery from a two-year pandemic.

Fear of the new variant, despite a lack of information about its severity, has already triggered delays to some economic reopening plans and the reimposition of some travel and movement restrictions.

News of its emergence wiped roughly $2 trillion off the value of global stocks on Friday, although some calm was restored this week as investors waited for more data on the characteristics of Omicron.

Remarks by President Joe Biden that the United States would not reinstate lockdowns had also helped soothe markets before comments from the Moderna chief spooked investors.

Biden has called for wider vaccination, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged everyone aged 18 years and older to get a booster shot. Britain too has expanded its Covid-19 booster programme amid Omicron fears.

Reuters

Read More

Negative Covid-19 test could be required for entry to the country 

More in this section

Royal visit to Barbados Rihanna made national hero as Barbados becomes a republic
Myanmar Photo Gallery Myanmar court postpones Aung San Suu Kyi verdict for new testimony
Coronavirus - Sun Jun 20, 2021 Covid infections in fully vaccinated ‘more severe in the immunocompromised’
#COVID-19Vaccine
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices