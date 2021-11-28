Teenager charged with murder of 12-year-old Ava White

Teenager charged with murder of 12-year-old Ava White

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Ava White, 12 (Merseyside Police/PA)

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 22:47
Ted Hennessey, PA

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Liverpool city centre, police have said.

Ava White had been in the city with friends on Thursday following a Christmas lights switch-on when she suffered “catastrophic injuries” in an assault at 8.39pm, Merseyside Police said.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Police said he has been remanded in custody to appear at a court on Monday.

Three other boys aged between 13 and 15, who were also arrested, have been conditionally bailed as inquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We’re continuing to support Ava’s family and they have requested that their privacy continues to be respected at this difficult time.

It’s also vitally important as we continue the investigation that nobody posts comments or names on social media which could potentially impact upon us getting justice for Ava’s family.

“Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this.”

Ms Coombs urged anyone who captured the incident or aftermath to send images or footage to the force online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M43-PO1.

Detectives hunt for witnesses to murder of 12-year-old Ava White

