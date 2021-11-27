Boris Johnson announces tightening of Covid rules after Omicron reaches UK

Mask rules will be mandatory in shops and on public transport, Omicron contacts will have to self-isolate and new arrivals will have to quarantine until they test negative
Boris Johnson announces tightening of Covid rules after Omicron reaches UK
The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in the UK (Leon Neal/PA)
Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 17:37
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

In the UK, mask rules will be mandatory in shops and on public transport, Omicron contacts will have to self-isolate and new arrivals will have to quarantine until they test negative for coronavirus after two cases of the concerning new Omicron variant were detected.

Boris Johnson warned the new variant could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, as he announced a strengthening of England’s rules at a Downing Street press conference, after the infections were identified in Nottingham and Brentwood in Essex.

In an attempt to slow the spread, the UK Prime Minister announced “temporary and precautionary” measures to be reviewed in three weeks, alongside a “boost” to the booster campaign.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the cases, which are both believed to be connected and linked to travel to southern Africa, after genomic sequencing overnight.

The individuals and their households were ordered into self-isolation and targeted testing was being carried out in areas where they are thought to have been infectious

Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will face travel restrictions from Sunday, when they will join South Africa and five other neighbouring nations on England’s red list.

Mr Johnson said: “We need to take targeted and proportionate measures now as a precaution while we find out more.

“First we need to slow down the seeding of the variant in this country, we need to buy time for our scientists to understand exactly what we’re dealing with, and for us to get more people vaccinated, and above all to get more people boosted.”

But the UK Prime Minister said border measures can “only ever minimise and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stop it all together”, so all contacts with a suspected case of the new variant will have to isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

We will also go further in asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by tightening up the rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport.

While the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron is currently unclear, Mr Johnson said there are “good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection”.

He said “we’re going to boost the booster campaign” by asking the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to consider giving boosters to “as wide a group as possible as well as reducing the gap” between second doses and the booster.

Read More

Two cases of new Omicron Covid variant identified in the UK

More in this section

Virus Outbreak New Variant Two cases of new Omicron Covid variant identified in the UK
Detectives hunt for witnesses to murder of 12-year-old Ava White Detectives hunt for witnesses to murder of 12-year-old Ava White
Anti Protocol declaration Declaration opposing the Brexit Protocol signed in 250 Orange Halls
CoronavirusPlace: UKPlace: East AngliaPlace: East Midlands
<p>People take part in a protest outside Downing Street in Westminster (Aaron Chown/PA)</p>

Protest calls for safe passage across the English Channel

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 19
  • 31
  • 41
  • 43
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices