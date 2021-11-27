Detectives hunt for witnesses to murder of 12-year-old Ava White

Detectives investigating the murder of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre have issued an image of a van which may have been occupied by key witnesses to the killing
Ava White, 12, died following an incident in Liverpool city centre on Thursday evening (Merseyside Police/PA)

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 16:59
Ted Hennessey, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre have issued an image of a van which may have been occupied by key witnesses to the killing.

Ava White had been in the city with friends on Thursday following a Christmas lights switch-on when she suffered “catastrophic injuries” in an assault at 8.39 pm, Merseyside Police said.

The force is continuing to appeal for information and believes the van’s occupants may have witnessed the incident. They are not being treated as suspects.

Police are trying to trace the occupants of a van (Merseyside Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, friends and the wider community.

“Ava’s family are being supported by specialist officers and they have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Merseyside Police is absolutely determined to bring those responsible to justice. Today we are also issuing new images of Ava on behalf of her family.

We are also sharing a still image of a van which was in the vicinity of the incident and may have witnessed something vital.

The 12-year-old’s family are being supported by police (Merseyside Police/PA)

“To be clear, we think those vehicle’s occupants are witnesses, and in no way suspected of being involved. However, we still need to speak to those people as soon as possible to confirm what information they might hold.”

Ms Coombs urged anyone who captured the incident or aftermath to send images or footage to the force online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M43-PO1.

Four boys, one aged 13, two aged 14 and one 15-year-old, remain in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in the UK (Leon Neal/PA)

