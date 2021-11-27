Two cases of new Omicron Covid variant identified in the UK

Two cases of the Covid Omicron variant have been identified in the UK with the people involved linked to each other and to travel to southern Africa, the British government said.
It comes as new restrictions are being imposed on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scrambles to contain a new variant of coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.
A host of countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada Iran, Japan, Thailand and the US, joined others, including the European Union and the UK, in imposing restrictions on southern African countries in response to warnings over the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant — against the advice of the World Health Organisation.
The two UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been discovered in Chelmsford and in Nottingham, the Department of Health & Social Care said.
The individuals that have tested positive, and all members of their households, are being re-tested and told to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is under way, it said.
“The UK Health Security Agency is carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to have been infectious,” the department said.
“In response to the developing situation, the UK is taking decisive action to protect public health. Confirmed cases and contacts are being followed up and requested to isolate and get tested as necessary.”
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said targeted testing is now being carried out, as travel restrictions were set to be introduced for Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola.