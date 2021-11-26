German air force to transfer Covid patients as hospitals run out of ICU beds

A woman receives a vaccination against coronavirus at a shopping centre in Magdeburg, Germany (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)
Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 09:55
Associated Press Reporter

The German air force is to transfer intensive care patients as the government warned that the situation in the country is more serious than at any point in the pandemic.

Citing the sharp rise in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said contacts between people need to be sharply reduced to curb the spread of the virus.

“The situation is dramatically serious, more serious than it’s been at any point in the pandemic,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Mr Spahn said Germany was having to organise large-scale transfers of patients within the country for the first time since the outbreak began in early 2020.

The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problem

Hospitals in southern and eastern regions of Germany have warned they are running out of intensive care beds because of the large number of seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The country’s disease control agency said 76,414 newly confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Robert Koch Institute said Germany also had 357 deaths from Covid-19, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to 100,476.

Also on Friday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said airlines coming from South Africa will only be able to carry German citizens, and travellers will need to go into quarantine for 14 days whether they are vaccinated or not.

Mr Spahn said the move was a response to a newly discovered variant.

“The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” he said.

CoronavirusGermanyPlace: International
Latest

