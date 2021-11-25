Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign but potentially pre-cancerous

Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign but potentially pre-cancerous
Joe Biden (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 16:43
Associated Press reporters

The polyp removed from Joe Biden’s colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor has said.

The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one the US president had removed in 2008, Dr Kevin C O’Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a memo released by the White House.

Routine surveillance, which normally calls for another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years, was recommended, he wrote.

The Mayo Clinic defines a colon polyp as a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon. Most are harmless, according to Mayo’s website, but some can develop into colon cancer over time.

“The best prevention for colon cancer is regular screening for and removal of polyps,” the clinic advises.

Mr Biden, who turned 79 last week and is the nation’s oldest president, remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, Dr O’Connor said in his initial report after his first routine physical in office.

The president is showing some signs of ageing, the doctor noted.

More in this section

File Photo The United States will begin admitting air travellers from Ireland and several dozen other countries who are fully va EU proposes booster jabs for 2022 travel, opens to WHO vaccines
London designer stock Chinese photographer apologises over ‘insulting’ images as Dior pulls picture
Russia Coal Mine Fire Bid to rescue trapped miners in Russia as 11 killed and dozens injured in fire
BidenPlace: International
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

South Korean panel to consider banning dog meat consumption

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 19
  • 31
  • 41
  • 43
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices