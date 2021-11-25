Bid to rescue trapped miners in Russia as 11 killed and dozens injured in fire

Bid to rescue trapped miners in Russia as 11 killed and dozens injured in fire
Rescuers at the coal mine in Siberia (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)
Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 10:03
AP Reporter

A fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia has killed 11 people and injured more than 40 others, with dozens more still trapped, authorities said.

The blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in south-western Siberia.

Russia’s state Tass news agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency official, that coal dust caught fire, and that smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system.

A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident. Kemerovo governor Sergei Tsivilyov said 239 of them have been evacuated and 46 others were still trapped underground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“Forty-three people have been hospitalised with injuries, four of them in a serious condition,” he said.

Efforts to rescue the rest are still ongoing, hampered by large amounts of smoke.

A criminal probe into the fire has been launched.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those who were injured.

More in this section

Somalia Explosion Blast near school in Somalia’s capital kills at least eight
Solomon Islands Protest Australia sends troops and police to Solomon Islands amid unrest
Virus Outbreak Germany Germany passes milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
minePlace: International
Virus Outbreak Germany Christmas Market

Cautious opening for Europe’s Christmas markets as Covid cases rise

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 19
  • 31
  • 41
  • 43
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices