Two men arrested as body found in search for Plymouth teenager

A body has been found in the search for missing teen Bobbi-Anne McLeod (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 19:33
PA Reporters

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the hunt for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod, who has not been seen since Saturday evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police announced on Tuesday evening that the body of a woman had been located during searches for the missing 18-year-old.

The two men are aged 24 and 26, police said.

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman is due to make a statement on the discovery at 8.30pm this evening.

Ms McLeod left her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday evening and had been due to catch a bus into the city centre to meet friends.

She never arrived and Devon and Cornwall police have been conducting searches and inquiries across Plymouth, the force said, supported by a police helicopter.

A Facebook page set up to help find her has now attracted more than 10,000 members.

