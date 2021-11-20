Fire guts 100 huts in Karachi slum

A woman grieves while she and others collect their belongings from the ashes (Fareed Khan/AP)
Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 14:39
Associated Press

A fire erupted early Saturday in a slum in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi , destroying about 100 huts, a fire official said.

No-one was hurt in the blaze.

Inayat Ullah, a senior official at the city’s central fire station, said the fire erupted in the dwellings along the Lyari River, under a bridge in central Karachi in the Teenhatti neighbourhood.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after several hours.

People collect their belongings from the embers (Fareed Khan/AP)

A similar fire last year gutted about a hundred dwellings in the same neighbourhood.

By daylight, men, women and children of Teenhatti were seen searching for any belongings they could salvage from the ashes.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where thousands live in open areas along the Lyari.

Some huts have tin roofs but the majority of the houses are made up of cane, fabric and plastic.

