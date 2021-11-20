Drivers scramble as bags of cash fall from armoured truck

Drivers scramble as bags of cash fall from armoured truck
Several bags broke open, spreading money – mainly one dollar and 20 dollar notes – all over the lanes (Chris Radburn/PA)
Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 11:00
Associated Press Reporter

Drivers scrambled to grab cash after bags of money fell out of an armoured truck in southern California, authorities have said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9.15am local time on Friday on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, authorities said.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sergeant Curtis Martin said.

Several bags broke open, spreading money – mainly one dollar and 20 dollar notes – all over the lanes and bringing traffic to a chaotic halt, Sgt Martin said.

People are bringing in a lot. People got a lot of money

Video posted online showed some people laughing and leaping as they held wads of cash.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Sgt Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges.

He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.

Authorities did not immediately say how much money was lost.

However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“People are bringing in a lot,” Sgt Martin said.

“People got a lot of money.”

The road was reopened shortly before 11am.

More in this section

China Tennis Peng Photos of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai posted online
India Rains 17 killed as heavy rain sparks floods in India
Kenosha Protest Shootings Reaction Many black Americans see biased system in Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
cashPlace: International
Virus Outbreak Netherlands

Police open fire amid ‘orgy of violence’ during Covid protests in Rotterdam

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

  • 6
  • 7
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 46
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices