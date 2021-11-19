Man admits trespassing at Buckingham Palace after scaling fence to Royal Mews

Man admits trespassing at Buckingham Palace after scaling fence to Royal Mews

An aerial view of Buckingham Palace in London (Chris Ison/PA)

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 14:59
Henry Vaughan, PA

A man has admitted trespassing at Buckingham Palace after scaling the fence to the Royal Mews.

Cameron Kalani, 44, was caught with a kitchen knife and cocaine in his bag when he was held in the early hours of May 10.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to trespassing on a protected site, possession of a bladed article and possession of a wrap of cocaine.

Prosecutor Alexander Alawode said: “At 4.30am the defendant was seen by a fire marshal near Buckingham Palace Road said to be attempting to climb over the fence and trespass into the grounds.

“He is seen to climb over the fence into the Royal Mews, then back over into Buckingham Palace Road.

“Concerned by the breach of security, palace guards detained him outside the fence a short while later.

The defendant was described as confused, not knowing where he was or what was happening.”

The Royal Mews is part of the Buckingham Palace estate, and houses the royal family’s horses.

The court heard Kalani, of Haywards Heath, West Sussex, suffers from schizoaffective disorder and may have been in the midst of an episode at the time and could also have been under the influence of substances.

Natasha Lake, defending, said: “Essentially, Mr Kalani didn’t know nor suspect that the site in question was Buckingham Palace.”

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing to December 16 for reports to be prepared.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

