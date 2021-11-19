Austria re-enters national lockdown, plans to make Covid vaccinations mandatory from February

Austrian chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Mr Schallenberg said the lockdown will start on Monday and initially last for 10 days.

Students will have to go back into home schooling, restaurants will close and cultural events will be cancelled.

Starting on February 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported.

“We do not want a fifth wave,” Mr Schallenberg said, according to ORF.

Last weekend, the Austrian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The move means that unvaccinated individuals older than 12 are banned from leaving their homes since midnight on Sunday, except for basic activities such as working, food shopping, going for a walk — or getting jabbed.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. File Picture: Lisa Leutner/AP

Authorities are concerned about rising deaths and that hospitals will not be able to handle the growing influx of Covid patients.

Chancellor Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday: “It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people.

The lockdown for the unvaccinated began on Monday.

"We have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated," Mr Schallenberg told a news conference.

"It hurts that such measures still have to be taken."

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with only around 65% of the total population fully vaccinated.

The issue has also deepened a rift between Schallenberg's conservatives and their coalition partner, the left-wing Greens.

Mr Schallenberg said only days ago that he did not want to impose extra restrictions on the unvaccinated, even as health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein called for a nighttime curfew.