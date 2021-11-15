EU set to expand Belarus sanctions list amid borders row

EU set to expand Belarus sanctions list amid borders row
Migrants warm themselves near fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno (BelTA pool photo via AP)
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 09:30
AP Reporters

European Union foreign ministers are expected to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” on the bloc by president Alexander Lukashenko.

The 27-country EU has already slapped a series of sanctions on Mr Lukashenko and senior Belarus officials over what the bloc says were fraudulent elections last August that illegitimately returned him to power, as well as the security crackdown on the opposition and peaceful protesters that followed.

The ministers are set to adjust the kinds of sanctions that can be imposed to include airlines and travel agents allegedly involved in the migrant stand-off at Belarus’s borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Migrant carry firewood as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border (BelTA pool photo via AP)

Those to be hit by the measures, which involve asset freezes and travel bans, should be named in coming days.

The EU says that the authoritarian Belarusian regime has for months invited migrants to Minsk, many of them Iraqis, with the promise of helping them cross the borders into the three countries, which form the eastern flank of both the 27-nation EU and Nato.

In response, the three have been reinforcing their borders.

In an interview, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and his two Baltic counterparts are discussing whether to call for emergency consultations at the Nato military alliance.

More in this section

Coronavirus New Covid outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus
Elderly Deaths Trial Man accused of killing 18 women in Texas faces trial
Nine-year-old is latest victim of Astroworld festival crowd crush Nine-year-old is latest victim of Astroworld festival crowd crush
bordersPlace: International
Japan Fukushima Plant

UN experts to review plans for release of Fukushima water

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices