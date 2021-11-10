Arrests at Cop26 protests total 70

Police tug at a bag as they halt part of a march by protesters taking part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow demanding global climate justice. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 22:59
Mark Davey, PA Scotland

Officers have arrested 70 people at Cop26 to date, Police Scotland have said.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “Police officers have had several hundred engagements with people who were protesting and have made around 70 arrests.

He continued: “The policing operation for Cop26, the biggest in UK history, is drawing towards a close.

“Since the start of the conference we have policed numerous events and protests, some official others unofficial, across the city and the country.

“We helped ensure that two huge marches through the city attended by tens of thousands of protesters were completed successfully.

“With the exception of a tiny minority of protesters intent on creating conflict and compromising public safety, all of these events were peaceful.

“I would like to thank protesters and all the police officers and stewards engaged in these operations for ensuring rights were upheld, voices were heard and peaceful protest was facilitated, while also maintaining the safety of all involved.

“It is important to us that we understand what the experience of Cop26 has been for people in Glasgow and Scotland.

“For this reason, we want to hear from those who have attended or experienced our policing of these events in Scotland recently.

“This is about gathering insight that we will use to ensure we are effective and collaborative in our approach; working with communities to keep people safe as they practise their human rights of freedom of assembly and of association.

