At least 92 killed after oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone

At least 92 killed after oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
The explosion took place in the Wellington suburb of Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown (AP Photo)
Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 11:43
Clarence Roy-Macaulay, Associated Press

An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

The explosion took place late on Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.

The mortuary at Connaught Hospital reported 92 bodies had been brought in by Saturday morning.

Video obtained by The Associated Press showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky following the explosion.

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks on Saturday, deplored the “horrendous loss of life”.

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals overnight and said Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency and others would “work tirelessly” in the wake of the emergency.

“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy, and it is indeed a difficult time for our country,” he said on his Facebook page.

More in this section

2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One Eight people dead and several injured following crush at US festival 
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis Abuses UN Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia hostilities
Cop26 - Glasgow Greta Thunberg dismisses Cop26 as ‘greenwash festival of empty promises’
tankerPlace: International
At least 92 killed after oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone

Rescuers in west Australia search for man after shark attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

  • 1
  • 11
  • 15
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices