Rescue effort continues after deadly Indonesian floods

Rescue effort continues after deadly Indonesian floods
A man inspects the damage to a house following a flash flood in Bulukerto village, Batu, East Java, Indonesia (AP)
Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 07:59
Agus Basuki, AP

At least six people have been killed and three others are missing after flash floods from torrential rains struck Indonesia’s main island of Java.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province.

It said 15 people were swept away and six were later rescued.

At least six people were killed in the floods (AP)

The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.

Rescuers retrieved a body near Brantas river basin late on Thursday and five more bodies were found on Friday, officials said. Efforts are ongoing to find the three missing people.

Relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris.

The damage in Bulukerto village, Batu (AP)

Photos and videos released by the agency showed a damaged bridge, and houses and cars covered in thick mud.

Authorities are beginning to evacuate people in affected areas to government shelters, a spokesman said.

Severe flooding was also reported in other areas of the country but no casualties were reported.

Efforts are under way to find the three missing people (AP)

Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

The latest major floods were in April, when Tropical Cyclone Seroja triggered landslides and flooding that killed at least 183 people on Indonesia’s side of the Island of Timor, which the country shares with East Timor.

Another 42 people were found dead on East Timor’s side of the island.

The cyclone damaged thousands of homes and thousands of people were displaced.

More in this section

Three white men to go on trial over black man’s shooting in Georgia Three white men to go on trial over black man’s shooting in Georgia
Cop26 - Glasgow Action needed to stop billionaires from ‘plundering the planet’, Oxfam says
Migrant Channel crossing incidents Migrant dies attempting to cross English Channel, French authorities say
FloodsPlace: International
China LGBT

Chinese LGBT rights group shuts down

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

  • 1
  • 11
  • 15
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices