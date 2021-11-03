Greek health workers protest over mandatory Covid vaccinations

Greek health workers protest over mandatory Covid vaccinations
Healthcare workers protest against mandatory vaccinations in Athens (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 11:58
Associated Press reporters

Hundreds of Greek health care workers protested in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed more restrictions on unvaccinated Greeks amid a spike in infections, hospital admissions and deaths.

About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside the parliament building, protesting against regulations that call for unvaccinated health care workers to be suspended from their jobs.

Health care unions have said they do not oppose the vaccines but object to them being required.

Vaccines against the coronavirus are compulsory for workers in Greece’s health care sector and those working in care homes for the elderly.

The health workers are unhappy that vaccinations have been made mandatory for everyine in their profession (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

On Tuesday, Greece reported a record 6,700 new daily COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, bringing the total in the country of about 11 million to more than 750,000 infections and more than 16,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Intensive care units for Covid-19 patients are at over 28% capacity, while regular coronavirus wards in hospitals are nearly half full, officials said.

The health minister, Thanos Plevris, said on Tuesday that tougher restrictions would be imposed as of Saturday for all unvaccinated people in Greece.

Anyone without a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19 will need to display a negative PCR or rapid test, conducted at their own cost at a private facility, for access to a wide range of facilities, including banks, public services, shops, hair salons and entertainment venues.

Public and private sector employees will also have to take two tests per week, up from the current one, to enter their workplaces.

About 61% of Greece’s total population has been fully vaccinated, and people age 12 and over are eligible for shots.

Booster shots are available for those over 50, and will be available starting on Friday to all adults who received their last vaccine dose six months earlier.

More in this section

Migration Poland Belarus Poland complains to Belarus over intrusion by ‘men with long guns’
Italy Defending Prosecco Prosecco makers in Italy bid to halt Croatians from naming their wine Prosek
United Nations North Korea China and Russia call for UN to ease sanctions on North Korea
CoronavirusGreecePlace: International
Spain Volcano

Flights cancelled and schools shut after latest volcanic eruption on La Palma

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices