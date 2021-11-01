WATCH: 'The world is looking to you' – David Attenborough's powerful Cop26 speech 

'If, working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it'
WATCH: 'The world is looking to you' – David Attenborough's powerful Cop26 speech 

David Attenborough, 95, said that the story of climate change is one of inequality and instability. Picture: Yves Herman/PA Wire

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 18:45

David Attenborough delivered a powerful speech at the opening ceremony of the Cop26 climate summit, where he told leaders the “world is looking to you”.

The naturalist and broadcaster said that humanity is “already in trouble” from climate change due to “our burning of fossil fuels, our destruction of nature, our approach to industry, construction and learning, our releasing carbon into the atmosphere”.

Attenborough, 95, said that the story of climate change is one of inequality and instability.

“Today those who have done the least to cause this problem are being the hardest hit – ultimately all of us will feel the impacts, some of which are now unavoidable.” 

However, he said there was hope and that it should be hope and not fear that was the motivation for tackling climate change.

“It comes down to this. The people alive now or the generation to come will look at this conference and consider one thing – did that number stop rising and start to drop as a result of commitments made here.

“There’s every reason to believe that the answer can be yes.

“If, working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it.” 

He told delegates: “In my lifetime I’ve witnessed a terrible decline. In yours, you could and should witness a wonderful recovery. That desperate hope… is why the world is looking to you and why you are here.” 

You can watch the full speech here:

Read More

How to talk to your children about climate change

More in this section

G20 summit Johnson’s decision to fly back to London from Cop26 defended
Technology summit in Dublin Elon Musk offers £4.4bn if UN shows how it will solve world hunger
Coca-Cola BodyArmor Coca-Cola acquires remainder of sports drink brand BodyArmor for £4.1bn
#Climate ChangeCop26
BBC Stock

BBC defends story following criticism it was ‘transphobic and poorly evidenced’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices