WATCH: 'The world is looking to you' – David Attenborough's powerful Cop26 speech 

David Attenborough delivered a powerful speech at the opening ceremony of the Cop26 climate summit, where he told leaders the “world is looking to you”.

The naturalist and broadcaster said that humanity is “already in trouble” from climate change due to “our burning of fossil fuels, our destruction of nature, our approach to industry, construction and learning, our releasing carbon into the atmosphere”.

Attenborough, 95, said that the story of climate change is one of inequality and instability.

“Today those who have done the least to cause this problem are being the hardest hit – ultimately all of us will feel the impacts, some of which are now unavoidable.”

However, he said there was hope and that it should be hope and not fear that was the motivation for tackling climate change.

“It comes down to this. The people alive now or the generation to come will look at this conference and consider one thing – did that number stop rising and start to drop as a result of commitments made here.

“There’s every reason to believe that the answer can be yes.

“If, working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it.”

He told delegates: “In my lifetime I’ve witnessed a terrible decline. In yours, you could and should witness a wonderful recovery. That desperate hope… is why the world is looking to you and why you are here.”

You can watch the full speech here: