How to talk to your children about climate change

Addressing Climate change with children should involve three steps. First, creating shared values about the natural world. Second, understanding the basics of climate change and previous successful environmental activities. Finally, acting both individually and communally to make contributions to and engage with those addressing the problem.

CONNECT WITH NATURE

One way to start is to make sure to communicate shared values: the natural world is important both to connect to and to protect. Here in Cork, it is easy to walk with children through the countryside, stop to appreciate both the majestic ocean and frolicking goats, but also to admire the less obvious beauty of spiderwebs or flowers. Explicitly appreciating the environment has benefits beyond making the natural world less abstract.

EXPLAIN THE BASICS

Some parents might be concerned that they don’t understand climate change themselves enough to answer questions. But scientists like Dr Katherine Hayhoe help break down these topics in accessible videos, which can help answer questions for both parents and children. Dr Hayhoe also reminds us that talking about climate change helps signal to both ourselves and others that others care.



However, the basics are not difficult to explain. The key point is that carbon dioxide (CO2) and other “greenhouse gases” reflect some of the energy that the earth radiates to space back down to earth. This prevents the earth from cooling as much as it used to when there were fewer greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. “Fewer” is a key word here: we need some greenhouse gases to keep the planet habitable. However, especially over the past few decades, humans have dug up and burned enormous amounts of oil which have been buried for millennia.



The new greenhouse gases released from burning this oil radically destabilise the energy balance of the planet and move it away from the globally temperate period that human civilisation has enjoyed over the past few thousand years. When explaining these concepts, some people like to use the metaphor of a “blanket” of greenhouse gases, keeping energy or heat from escaping.



Luckily, not all of this energy goes to heating our environment; some of it is absorbed by oceans and by forests. However, we know that their capacity to absorb this extra energy is finite and even with that extra absorption, we already see major climate impacts in our backyard, such as the July flooding across Western Europe. It is helpful to tie climate change to local effects, or to extreme events elsewhere in Europe.