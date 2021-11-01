Bolsonaro cheered and jeered in Italian town honouring Brazilian president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes.

Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of around 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out”, “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators”.