SpaceX delays astronaut flight for Nasa due to rough winds and waves

SpaceX delays astronaut flight for Nasa due to rough winds and waves
The spacecraft’s crew (Joel Kowsky/Nasa via AP)
Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 14:05
Associated Press Reporter

SpaceX has delayed its next astronaut flight for Nasa until Wednesday because of rough winds and waves hundreds of miles away.

Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station.

But while the forecast at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre was near perfect, a large storm in the north-east of the US had the sea churning further up the coast. It prompted managers to move the launch.

For crew launches, SpaceX requires good weather all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland, in case something goes wrong and the capsule has to make an emergency splashdown.

Calmer conditions are expected on Wednesday. The one German and three US astronauts will remain at Kennedy until then.

This will be SpaceX’s fourth astronaut flight for Nasa in one and a half years and the company’s fifth passenger flight overall.

Last month, SpaceX launched its first private flight, sending a billionaire and his three guests into orbit.

More in this section

Germany Merkel Departing German leader Merkel ready to have more time to read and travel
G20 summit Boris Johnson warns of new ‘dark ages’ if global warming is not confronted
Vatican Pope G20 India Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India after 2017 plan collapsed
SpaceXDigitalPlace: International
SpaceX delays astronaut flight for Nasa due to rough winds and waves

Army shelling in Myanmar blamed for destruction of 160 buildings in town

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

  • 3
  • 11
  • 25
  • 32
  • 40
  • 45
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices