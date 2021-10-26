Iran says cyber attack closes petrol stations across country

Iran says cyber attack closes petrol stations across country
A petrol station is empty because the pumps are out of service, in Tehran, Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 13:36
Associated Press Reporter

A cyber attack targeted petrol stations on Tuesday across Iran, shutting down a government system managing fuel subsidies and leaving angry motorists stranded in long lines at shuttered stations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy buckles under American sanctions.

Cars wait in line to fill up at a petrol station because pumps machines are out of service, in Tehran, Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

State television quoted an unnamed official in the country’s National Security Council acknowledging the cyber attack, hours after it aired images of long lines of cars waiting to fill up in Tehran.

An Associated Press journalist also saw lines of cars at a Tehran station, with the pumps off and the station closed.

State TV said Oil Ministry officials were holding an “emergency meeting” to solve the technical problem.

