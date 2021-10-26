Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million Covid-19 doses

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million Covid-19 doses
Moderna calls it ‘the first step in our long-term partnership with the African Union’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 10:28
Associated Press Reporter

Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine available to African countries.

Tuesday’s announcement says Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

It says “all doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price”.

The company called it “the first step in our long-term partnership with the African Union”, which has been outspoken about the need for many more Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Africa and its 1.3 billion people remain the least-vaccinated region of the world against Covid-19, with just over 5% fully vaccinated.

Moderna said this agreement is separate from its deal with the global Covax project to supply up to 500 million doses from late this year through 2022.

Covax aims to supply doses to low- and middle-income countries.

More in this section

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet David Attenborough: Act on climate crisis now or it will be too late
Idaho Shooting Two dead, four injured in Idaho mall shooting
Idaho Shooting Two killed after shooting incident at shopping centre in US
CoronavirusafricaPlace: International
Japan Princess

Japan’s Princess Mako gives up royal status to marry commoner

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 28
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices