Man, 24, arrested at airport over Manchester Arena terror attack

Greater Manchester Police said the man, who is from the Fallowfield area of Manchester, was arrested at Manchester Airport on Friday shortly after arriving back in the UK
Police arrested the man at Manchester Airport (Dave Thompson/PA)
Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 18:51
Ted Hennessey, PA

A 24-year-old man has been arrested at an airport by detectives investigating the Manchester Arena bomb attack in 2017.

Greater Manchester Police said the man, who is from the Fallowfield area of Manchester, was arrested at Manchester Airport on Friday shortly after arriving back in the UK.

He was detained on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

A total of 22 people died in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22 2017.

The senior investigating officer for the investigation, Simon Barraclough, said: “Greater Manchester Police remains firmly committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena – whether that is by supporting the ongoing public inquiry or by continuing to pursue leads with regards to the criminal investigation.

“Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve.”

ArenaPlace: UKPlace: North West
