Patel orders immediate review of MPs’ security following David Amess killing
Home Secretary Priti Patel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 19:45
Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

British home secretary Priti Patel has ordered an immediate review of MPs’ security following the killing of Sir David Amess while meeting constituents.

Ms Patel met police and representatives of the security and intelligence agencies after the 69-year-old MP was fatally stabbed as he held a surgery in his Southend West constituency.

A spokesman for the Home Secretary said that she had also spoken to the Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

“The Home Secretary has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect and will provide updates in due course,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, Ms Patel said she was “devastated” by the loss of Sir David in what she described as an “attack on democracy itself”.

“That he was killed while going about his constituency duties is heartbreaking beyond words. It represents a senseless attack on democracy itself,” she said in a series of tweets.

“Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country’s elected representatives and I will provide updates in due course.”

Johnson pays tribute to 'one of the most gentle people' after Tory MP stabbed to death

MPincidentsPlace: UKPlace: East Anglia
